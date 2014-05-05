Ukraine crisis and euro biggest factors in Latvian EU vote

Walking through Rīga these days, you can spot several small signs that show the euro is something new in Latvia. Prices in shops and cafés are uneven, cashiers take a little longer to count the change and price tags still show amounts in lat and euro.

Having adopted the common European currency only at the start of this year, most Latvians are still adjusting to the unfamiliar notes and coins.

"I think that the European Parliament elections will be a first evaluation of how we c...