European Court of Auditors defends secretary general

Regarding the article "EU auditor used public funds to hamper anti-fraud inquiry" in the EUobserver published this morning, we would like to make the following points:
The Secretary General of the European Court of Auditors cooperated fully with Olaf in its investigation. His actions in relation to two security contracts protected the financial interests of the European Union.
In 2010, following inquiries initiated by the Secretary General of the European ...
