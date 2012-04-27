Ad
European Court of Auditors defends secretary general

by Geoffrey Simpson, LUXEMBOURG,

Regarding the article "EU auditor used public funds to hamper anti-fraud inquiry" in the EUobserver published this morning, we would like to make the following points:

The Secretary General of the European Court of Auditors cooperated fully with Olaf in its investigation. His actions in relation to two security contracts protected the financial interests of the European Union.

In 2010, following inquiries initiated by the Secretary General of the European ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

