Polish minister: EU and Nato might fall apart

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has said the EU could unravel and the US might quit Nato, leaving Poland alone to face an increasingly assertive Russia.

He painted the "black scenario" in a speech to MPs in Warsaw on Thursday (29 March), at a time when other EU leaders are saying the worst of the financial crisis is over.

Noting that the US is already more interested in the Pacific than in Europe and that EU countries are becoming more selfish, he outlined a future in whic...