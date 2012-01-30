Ad
Merkel to help campaign for Sarkozy's reelection. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel to back Sarkozy's re-election bid

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The battle for the French presidency took a new turn on Sunday (29 January) when Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would help campaign for French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s bid for re-election.

"The CDU chairwoman, Chancellor Angela Merkel, will actively support Nicolas Sarkozy with joint appearances in the election campaign in the spring," the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party said in a statement.

The duo has long voiced their tandem homily to...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Merkel to help campaign for Sarkozy's reelection. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

