Merkel to back Sarkozy's re-election bid

The battle for the French presidency took a new turn on Sunday (29 January) when Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would help campaign for French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s bid for re-election.

"The CDU chairwoman, Chancellor Angela Merkel, will actively support Nicolas Sarkozy with joint appearances in the election campaign in the spring," the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party said in a statement.

The duo has long voiced their tandem homily to...