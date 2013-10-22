Transparency ruling challenges EU states

Europe’s top court has ruled against member states wanting to withhold information on the EU legislative process in what is said to be a landmark case for greater transparency.
People requesting documents from the Council of the European Union - representing national governments - receive them with the names of member states blocked out.
Madrid-based Access Info Europe, an international human rights organisation, challenged the practice and the policy and won.
“The importa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
