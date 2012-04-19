UK obstructing EU accession to human rights convention

The United Kingdom is obstructing attempts by European Union institutions to accede to the European Convention of Human Rights, British centre-left MEP Richard Howitt has said.

"The United Kingdom in a working group in the council for the past year has at every stage dragged out and tried to delay recommendations on the accession," Howitt, the assembly's rapporteur on human rights, told EUobserver over the phone on Thursday (19 April).

"At first it was France and the United Kingd...