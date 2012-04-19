How austerity measures may kill states - and the EU

“Discipline must be accompanied by convergence and responsibility must be matched by solidarity", European Commission President Barroso said on Wednesday (18 April) during his address at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.
In times of increasing unemployment and poverty in Europe, Barroso called the member states to take steps to secure financial stability, growth and job creation. With this in mind, the Commission presented two new Communications: “Employment packa...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
