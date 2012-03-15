EU experts to focus on tax-evading Greeks

Tax evasion remains among the greatest challenges for experts tasked with helping Greece with administrative reform.

A second assessment report by a European Commission team meant to assist Athens with internal change shows that while Greece far exceeded its 2011 target for tax collection - hauling in €946 million in tax arrears instead of the €400 million target - huge work remains to change a culture of tax evasion, particularly among the very wealthy.

‏"Outstanding collectible ...