Ad
euobserver
Greece is undergoing profound and painful change in return for bail-out money (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

EU experts to focus on tax-evading Greeks

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Tax evasion remains among the greatest challenges for experts tasked with helping Greece with administrative reform.

A second assessment report by a European Commission team meant to assist Athens with internal change shows that while Greece far exceeded its 2011 target for tax collection - hauling in €946 million in tax arrears instead of the €400 million target - huge work remains to change a culture of tax evasion, particularly among the very wealthy.

‏"Outstanding collectible ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece clinches do-or-die bond-swap deal
Greece is undergoing profound and painful change in return for bail-out money (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections