Mr Yanukovych after casting his ballot on Sunday. The candidate is a former lorry driver who has spent time in prison for theft and assault (Photo: yanukovych.com.ua)

EU wary of instability as Ukraine election goes to second round

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions are wary of post-election instability in Ukraine, as exit polls show that Viktor Yanukovych, the villain of the Orange Revolution, won the first round of the presidential vote on Sunday (17 January).

Mr Yanukovych came top with 31.5 percent, according to the National Exit Poll 2010 Consortium. Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko came second with 27.2 percent, pitting them against each other in a run-off on 7 February because no candida...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

