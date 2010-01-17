EU wary of instability as Ukraine election goes to second round

EU institutions are wary of post-election instability in Ukraine, as exit polls show that Viktor Yanukovych, the villain of the Orange Revolution, won the first round of the presidential vote on Sunday (17 January).

Mr Yanukovych came top with 31.5 percent, according to the National Exit Poll 2010 Consortium. Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko came second with 27.2 percent, pitting them against each other in a run-off on 7 February because no candida...