EU to avoid extra Iran sanctions

EU foreign ministers are set to warn Iran that it faces tougher sanctions if it does not give up its nuclear activities but they will refrain from moving towards extra European penalties as favoured by France due to persistent disagreements among member states.

The meeting in Luxembourg on Monday and Tuesday (15 - 16 October) is set to conclude that the EU would "consider what additional measures it might take in order to support the UN process," a draft statement writes, according to R...