Ad
euobserver
The West is considering a third round of UN sanctions against Iran (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to avoid extra Iran sanctions

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

EU foreign ministers are set to warn Iran that it faces tougher sanctions if it does not give up its nuclear activities but they will refrain from moving towards extra European penalties as favoured by France due to persistent disagreements among member states.

The meeting in Luxembourg on Monday and Tuesday (15 - 16 October) is set to conclude that the EU would "consider what additional measures it might take in order to support the UN process," a draft statement writes, according to R...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU split on sanctioning Iran
The West is considering a third round of UN sanctions against Iran (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections