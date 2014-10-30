EU mission in Kosovo rocked by corruption allegations

The EU’s rule of law mission in Kosovo, Eulex, is fighting to maintain credibility after allegations of bribe-taking and attempts to gag press.

Eulex’ head, Gabriele Meucci, told reporters in Pristina on Thursday (30 October) his staff are trying to “make Kosovo a better place for its people and their children … they deserve to do their work and go home at night to their families free from the suspicion of corruption”.

He noted he has “zero tolerance” for graft and that if Eulex ...