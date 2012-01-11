Tymoshenko ally cries out to EU after health scare

A top ally of former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko has accused authorities of trying to "kill" her after a health scare in prison at the weekend.
Former deputy prime minister and Tymoshenko party MP Hyorhiy Nemyria told EUobserver on Tuesday (10 January): "The more you think and the more you put the facts in line, the more logical it seems that the authorities are trying to solve this problem by killing her."
He said that what happened in the Kachanivska penal colony in easte...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
