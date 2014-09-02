Mogherini backs Western Balkan enlargement

Italian foreign minister and incoming EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini has called for progress on Western Balkan enlargement, while saying Russia is no longer an EU “strategic partner”.

Mogherini spoke to MEPs on Tuesday (2 September) on behalf of the Italian EU presidency.

“Because we [Italy] are very convinced of the strategic relevance of the enlargement process, during the first month of the [Italian] presidency I visited all the capital cities in the Western Ba...