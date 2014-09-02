Ad
euobserver
Mogherini (third from left) made a good impression on MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Mogherini backs Western Balkan enlargement

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italian foreign minister and incoming EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini has called for progress on Western Balkan enlargement, while saying Russia is no longer an EU “strategic partner”.

Mogherini spoke to MEPs on Tuesday (2 September) on behalf of the Italian EU presidency.

“Because we [Italy] are very convinced of the strategic relevance of the enlargement process, during the first month of the [Italian] presidency I visited all the capital cities in the Western Ba...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Thaci’s thirst for power is harming Kosovo
New EU appointees speak out against Russia
Turkey at 'crossroads' to authoritarian rule, Amnesty says
Mogherini (third from left) made a good impression on MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections