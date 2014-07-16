Germany backs more EU sanctions on Russia

German and British leaders have voiced support for tougher EU sanctions on Russia.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told press at the start of an EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday (16 July) that Russia did not fulfill the four conditions set down when EU leaders met in late June.

“Since our last meeting, not much progress was made: hostages were not released and the Contact Group is not working. Russia has not contributed to peace in Ukraine”, she said.

British PM David Cameron ...