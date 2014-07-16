Germany backs more EU sanctions on Russia

German and British leaders have voiced support for tougher EU sanctions on Russia.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told press at the start of an EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday (16 July) that Russia did not fulfill the four conditions set down when EU leaders met in late June.
“Since our last meeting, not much progress was made: hostages were not released and the Contact Group is not working. Russia has not contributed to peace in Ukraine”, she said.
British PM David Cameron ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.