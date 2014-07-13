EU blacklists Ukraine rebels, as fighting escalates

The EU on Saturday (12 July) named 11 rebel leaders in east Ukraine who are to face a visa ban and asset freeze.

Four of them are top people in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

They include: Aleksandr Borodai (a Russian citizen who calls himself the DPR prime minister); Alexander Khodakovsky (a defector who used to run an elite counter-terrorism squad, the Alpha unit, in the Ukrainian security service, the SBU); Alexandr Kalyussky (the DPR’s deputy PM), and Al...