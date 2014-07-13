EU blacklists Ukraine rebels, as fighting escalates

The EU on Saturday (12 July) named 11 rebel leaders in east Ukraine who are to face a visa ban and asset freeze.
Four of them are top people in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
They include: Aleksandr Borodai (a Russian citizen who calls himself the DPR prime minister); Alexander Khodakovsky (a defector who used to run an elite counter-terrorism squad, the Alpha unit, in the Ukrainian security service, the SBU); Alexandr Kalyussky (the DPR’s deputy PM), and Al...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
