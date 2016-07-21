Ad
Draghi: "The risks to the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside" (Photo: Flickr/ECB)

ECB to use 'all instruments' in case of Brexit impact

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi said that eurozone recovery could be hit by Brexit and other geopolitical uncertainties, while suggesting that public money could be used to solve banks’ loan problems.

“The risks to the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside,” he warned on Thursday (21 July) at his monthly press conference in Frankfurt following the ECB’s governing council meeting.

He said that “the outcome of the UK referendum and other geopolitical ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

