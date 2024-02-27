Tuesday

27th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

MEPs slap three-month ban on foreign ads ahead of EU polls

  • MEPs have approved a three-month ban on foreign advertising ahead of June's EU elections. Other measures will have to wait until 2025 (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

By

Listen to article

Organisations from outside the EU will be banned from sponsoring political adverts in the three months ahead of June's European elections under a new law approved by EU lawmakers on Tuesday (27 February).

The legislation on political advertising, which was backed by MEPs, 470 in favour to 50 against and 105 abstentions in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, is designed to make election and referendum campaigns across the EU more transparent and resistant to foreign interference. National governments are expected to sign off the text in the coming days, clearing the final hurdle to allow it to become law.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The file is one of a series of EU laws aimed at combating foreign interference from the likes of Russia and China, tackling disinformation and increasing transparency in political campaigns, following scandals involving data mining firms such as the now defunct Cambridge Analytica.

The European Commission had wanted the regulation to be in place before this year's elections of the European Parliament. However, negotiations on the law have taken longer than initially expected and the three-month foreign advert ban is the only provision that will be effective from March, with the rest of the new rules set to come into effect in September 2025.

Those include a requirement for all political advertising and related information to be stored in a public online repository, a provision designed to allow individuals, journalists and activists to be able to find out whether they are being targeted with an ad, who is paying for it, how much is being paid, and to which elections or referendum it is linked.

The repository will be managed by the EU executive.

"In the future we will know who says what and who pays for what. We need it because we need to protect against interference from foreign powers," said Sandro Gozi, the Renew Europe MEP who led parliament's negotiations on the file, at a press conference following the vote on Tuesday.

A former Italian Europe minister who was elected as a centrist MEP in France, Gozi added that the three-month ban on foreign advertising before an election or referendum in the EU, was one of the main additions to the file pushed through by MEPs.

Member states will also have the scope to apply longer bans on foreign adverts if they wish.

"We are not naive to think this is a final solution, but it is certainly very important which gives a very strong signal around the world," he said.

Meanwhile, the use of targeting and amplification techniques for online political advertising based on personal data will only be allowed if individuals have explicitly given their consent.

The question of how to define what is "political" was one of the problematic areas throughout the negotiations, with critics warning that the law could be used to stifle freedom of speech. The final text states that political opinions and other editorial content are not considered to be political advertising unless "payment or remuneration is provided for".

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025
  2. Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation
  3. How much can we trust Russian opinion polls on the war?
EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025

EU co-legislators have reached a provisional agreement to make election and referendum campaigns more transparent for citizens and more resistant to foreign interference — but few of the rules will come into force in time for the 2024 European elections.

Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.

Opinion

How much can we trust Russian opinion polls on the war?

The lack of Russian opposition to the Russo-Ukrainian War is puzzling. The war is going nowhere, Russian casualties are staggering, the economy is in trouble, and living standards are declining, and yet polls indicate that most Russians support the war.

Investigation

Far-right MEPs least disciplined in following party line

In a fractious parliamentary vote, the level of party discipline often decides the fate of legislation. Party discipline among nationalists and far-right MEPs is the weakest, something potentially significant after the June elections. Data by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

Launching her campaign for a second EU Commission president mandate, Ursula von der Leyen rejected collaboration with extremist parties but left the door open to working with rightwing ECR — which may go from fifth to third-largest party in June.

'Nightmare' 2024 sees Orbán struggle ahead of EU elections

Viktor Orbán admits that 2024 "could not have started any worse" for his government. The sex-abuse scandal that led to the resignation of the president provides an opportunity for Hungary's opposition — but their fragmentation could be a major obstacle.

Investigation

Far-right MEPs least disciplined in following party line

In a fractious parliamentary vote, the level of party discipline often decides the fate of legislation. Party discipline among nationalists and far-right MEPs is the weakest, something potentially significant after the June elections. Data by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

Launching her campaign for a second EU Commission president mandate, Ursula von der Leyen rejected collaboration with extremist parties but left the door open to working with rightwing ECR — which may go from fifth to third-largest party in June.

Latest News

  1. MEPs slap three-month ban on foreign ads ahead of EU polls
  2. EU nature restoration law approved after massive backlash
  3. Memo from Munich — EU needs to reinvent democracy support
  4. For Ukraine's sake, pass the EU due diligence directive
  5. All of Orbán's MPs back Sweden's Nato entry
  6. India makes first objection to EU carbon levy at WTO summit
  7. Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices
  8. Luxembourg denies blind spot on Nato security vetting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us