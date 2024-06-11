Ad
I am sceptical about the talk of 'centrism' around the European and other elections. It feeds the story of one bloc (the centre) competing with another bloc (the extremes).  Every election then becomes a referendum on democracy: will the center hold, or will democracy crumble?

Old-school socialists vs conservatives in Spain and Portugal make me nostalgic

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Looking at the election results from the Iberian Peninsula, one could get nostalgic. In Spain, the rightwing Partido Popular (Popular Party) won 34 percent of the vote and the socialists of prime minister Pedro Sánchez won 30 percent.

In Portugal, prime minister Luis Montenegro's rightwing party won 31 percent of the vote and the Socialist Party 32 percent.&n...

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

