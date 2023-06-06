Tuesday

6th Jun 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

No clear 'Qatargate effect' — but only half voters aware of EU election

  • Interest in the 2024 European election is at 56 percent among citizens - — higher than at the same point before the 2019 contest (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

The so-called Qatargate corruption allegations have had little effect on the image of the European Parliament so far, officials said on Tuesday (6 June) after the publication of a survey by Eurobarometer ahead of the EU elections next year.

Jaume Duch Guillot, the spokesperson of the parliament told reporters on Tuesday (6 June), that "if you look at the figures, you don't see the Qatargate effect", referring to the alleged bribery scandal rocking the institution since last December.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The survey, done by Kantar, did not specifically ask people about the scandal. Pollsters inquired about the image of the parliament, its role, and its trust in the institutions.

Nevertheless, according to the research, 54 percent of respondents are satisfied with the way democracy works in the EU.

Interest in the European Parliament elections is at 56 percent among citizens — but only 45 percent are aware they are happening next year, according to the survey by the EU's public opinion office.

The interest is six percentage points higher than one year before the last European elections in 2019, for which parliament officials credit the higher visibility of the EU due to Brexit, Covid, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Two-thirds of citizens (67 percent) say they are likely to vote if they were to be held next week, while 58 percent said so in 2018, a year before the previous election, and 71 percent of citizens acknowledge the impact the EU has on their daily lives.

However, only 45 percent of respondents know that there will be an election at the European level sometime next year. It is scheduled to take place on 6-9 June 2024.

"The closer the elections, the more and more people will be interested, and the more people will know. It is not surprising one year or two years before the elections, 50 or more than 50 percent of people know already that elections are coming," Jaume Duch Guillot said.

He said there is a positive trend compared to four and five years ago, an increase in the visibility of the EU in the past four years.

The positive image of the EU is largely the same as before the 2019 election, around 45 percent, despite having a peak of 52 percent last year during April and May, after Russia's attack against Ukraine, according to the poll commissioned by the parliament.

The image of the parliament also remained stable with 43 percent having a neutral image, 37 percent having a positive image, and 19 percent having a negative image.

However, when asked if they want to see the parliament play a more important role or a less important role, there has been a decrease of people who want a more important role for the assembly — from 63 percent (in 2020) to 54 percent currently.

More respondents in Slovakia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Austria, and Bulgaria want less of a role for the parliament.

Those who want less of a role for the parliament has been stable at around 27-29 percent across the EU.

Cost of living

Expectations about doing something about the cost of living crisis seem to be on the rise.

This time citizens seem to want the European Parliament to put the "fight against poverty and social exclusion" in first place, according to 38 percent of respondents. The second priority is public health (33 percent), action against climate change (31 percent), and support to the economy, and the creation of new jobs (31 percent).

Half of the respondents (50 percent) see a decline in their standard of living and expect this to carry on over the next year, according to the survey, while another 29 percent have not yet experienced such a reduction but expecting it to happen over the next year.

Most respondents (65 percent) say they are not satisfied with the measures taken by their own country to tackle the cost of living crisis, and 57 percent are not satisfied with what the EU has done to alleviate the situation.

A clear majority, 61 percent, of the respondents say that the overall situation is heading in the wrong direction.

As expectations seem to be on the rise with what the EU can do, the parliament has been engaged in trying to carve out more roles for itself, resembling more a national parliament.

It seeks to secure the right to propose legislation, which now lies with the EU Commission, and also wants to, through its lead candidate (the so-called Spitzenkandidat procedure), have an increased influence on who will the commission president be.

But so far, none of those classic national elements have been secured by the European parliament. Turnout of the 2019 elections was overall 50.66 percent, higher than the three previous elections before.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Germany and Poland clash on ad targeting for EU elections
  2. Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections
  3. EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative
  4. Nato Stratcom finds EU election manipulation 'loopholes'

Opinion

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

For example, Germany's primetime TV news reported that 47 percent of political social media discussions were related to the extreme-right AfD party, when in fact this was the case only for Twitter - used by only four percent of Germans.

Opinion

EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative

A clear majority, including among populist parties, agree that the EU has added value. For the pro-EU forces, it is time to clarify and consolidate our vision, without ignoring the populists' election results.

Interview

Part of EU middle class 'being squeezed out', MEP warns

EUobserver interviewed Spanish MEP Jordi Cañas to discuss the situation of Europe's middle class, the dangerous political reaction if certain groups feel neglected, and the role that member states and the EU can play at the policy level.

Column

In 2024, Europe's voters need to pick a better crop of MEPs

At 2024's European Parliament elections, the stakes will be very high. A lot has happened in the last four years. In 2019, there was no pandemic, no war in Europe and no johnny-come-lately countries demanding a seat at the table.

Latest News

  1. No clear 'Qatargate effect' — but only half voters aware of EU election
  2. Part of EU middle class 'being squeezed out', MEP warns
  3. Migration commissioner: Greek pushback film 'clear deportation'
  4. In 2024, Europe's voters need to pick a better crop of MEPs
  5. ECB president grilled over €135bn interest payout to commercial banks
  6. EU political ads rules could be 'hotbed for retaliatory flagging'
  7. Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law
  8. Top EU court rules Poland's court reforms 'infringe law'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  2. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us