Friday

16th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Chinese train firm subject to first EU probe for foreign subsidies

  • Details shared by the commission show that the deal with the Chinese manufacturer concerns a public tender to the Bulgarian transport ministry for 20 electric trains and a 15-year maintenance deal worth €610m (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The EU Commission has launched its first in-depth investigation into foreign subsidies deemed potentially market distortive.

The company under investigation is a Chinese train manufacturer called CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive, a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation, a Chinese state-owned company.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The investigation was announced on Friday afternoon (16 February) after a preliminary review justified an official probe under the so-called EU foreign subsidies rules.

"This shows the commission's determination to preserve the internal market," said a commission announcement shared with the press on Friday.

Under the so-called Foreign Subsidies Regulation, companies are obliged to notify their public procurement tenders in the EU when the estimated value of the contract exceeds €250m and when the company was granted at least €4m in foreign aid within three years before the notification.

Details shared by the commission show that the deal with the Chinese manufacturer concerns a public tender to the Bulgarian transport ministry for 20 electric trains and a 15-year maintenance deal worth €610m.

The investigators aim to determine whether financial aid given to the company allowed Qingdao Sifang an unfair advantage over other companies. If foul play is discovered, the commission could block the deal or allow it to proceed if the "distortion is remedied."

The agreement could also be blocked.

EU officials wanting to protect Europe's open economy have been reluctant to tighten economic controls.

But against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical concerns, the EU commission has become convinced more controls are needed.

Last month, the commission also tabled a proposal to strengthen the EU's economic security. The plan consists of a wide range of measures, including stricter checks on foreign direct investments and more rigorous controls on exports, to prevent "undesirable leakage" of technologies and know-how to other countries, which, although not said explicitly, is understood to be targeted primarily at China.

"The simple observation is that there is fierce competition worldwide for the technologies that we need the most," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager told the press in January. "Europe cannot be the playground for bigger players. We need to be able to play ourselves."

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU presents economic security plan, amid China rivalry
  2. A look to the past and the future of China-EU relations
  3. EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China
  4. Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea

Stakeholder

A look to the past and the future of China-EU relations

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of China and the EU's comprehensive strategic partnership, established in 2003. This occasion provides an opportunity to review the past and look into the future, and discuss how to further develop a sound China-EU relationship.

EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

The EU Commission published a list of 10 technologies with the potential to: undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests. The next step is to assess the risks, and then focus on mitigation measures.

Opinion

Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea

Like many other Chinese-owned companies, electric car company Build Your Dreams is subject to the PRC's National Intelligence Law, which mandates that companies provide information to Chinese intelligence agencies, writes Megan Khoo of London-based NGO Hong Kong Watch.

Analysis

Almost 20 names in running for EU top jobs

With four months until the European Parliament elections, there are already some 20 names in the hat for the ensuing reshuffle of EU top jobs.

Analysis

Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state — Senegal.

Latest News

  1. Navalny: Putin's 'evil' takes centre-stage at Munich talks
  2. Navalny executed by Putin — another sacrificial victim
  3. EU deal on new gig-workers rules unlikely before June elections
  4. Chinese train firm subject to first EU probe for foreign subsidies
  5. Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions
  6. The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit
  7. European elections: What’s at stake for EU humanitarian aid?
  8. MEPs' favourite topic — their seats, and how they get elected

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us