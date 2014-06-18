Romania's ruling party revives nationalism ahead of presidential election

Romania’s governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) looks set to base its presidential election campaign on conservative nationalism that mixes religious devotion and home security.

The party won the European elections in May, getting 38 percent of the vote on a campaign based around the slogan: “We will send people to Brussels who are proud of being Romanians – who will defend Romania.”

This nationalistic “defence” against an unidentified assailant was at the heart of a campaign wh...