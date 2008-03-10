Serbia to head for early elections

Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica resigned from his post on Saturday (8 March) and called for early elections following disagreements within the coalition government over Kosovo and EU integration.
Mr Kostunica said the government no longer had a united policy over Kosovo – which proclaimed independence from Serbia on 17 February – and on whether Serbia could join the EU without the breakaway province being part of the country.
He suggested that early elections be held on ...
