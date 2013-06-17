EU to compare member states on youth employment

The European Commission wants to set up a platform to compare how well member states tackle youth unemployment.

Employment commissioner Laszlo Andor on Monday (17 June) told reporters in Brussels the platform would help public employment services across the EU increase co-operation, share best practices, and match job seekers with cross-border vacancies.

“This new proposal will not introduce a miracle-overnight cure to Europe’s unemployment problems,” he said.

Instead, Andor...