euobserver
EU employment commissioner Laszlo Andor wants better results from member states on youth unemployment. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU to compare member states on youth employment

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to set up a platform to compare how well member states tackle youth unemployment.

Employment commissioner Laszlo Andor on Monday (17 June) told reporters in Brussels the platform would help public employment services across the EU increase co-operation, share best practices, and match job seekers with cross-border vacancies.

“This new proposal will not introduce a miracle-overnight cure to Europe’s unemployment problems,” he said.

Instead, Andor...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Next EU summit risks being waste of time, MEPs say
