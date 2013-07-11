Berlusconi stirs trouble in Italy, again

Silvio Berlusconi's party is boycotting the ruling coalition over his legal problems at a time when Italy is struggling to restore market confidence.
The Italian parliament suspended its activities on Wednesday (10 July) because of a protest by the People of Freedom Party (PDL) over a decision by the country's supreme court to fast-track Berlusconi's case, which could ban him from ever holding public office again.
PDL is one of the largest parties in the coalition government run ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here