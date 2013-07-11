Ad
Silvio Berlusconi has been convicted for tax fraud and abuse of power (Photo: Council)

Berlusconi stirs trouble in Italy, again

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Silvio Berlusconi's party is boycotting the ruling coalition over his legal problems at a time when Italy is struggling to restore market confidence.

The Italian parliament suspended its activities on Wednesday (10 July) because of a protest by the People of Freedom Party (PDL) over a decision by the country's supreme court to fast-track Berlusconi's case, which could ban him from ever holding public office again.

PDL is one of the largest parties in the coalition government run ...

