NGOs put forward EU 'worst lobbying' candidates

PR spin on the Russia-Georgia war and EU official Fritz-Harald Wenig - caught selling trade secrets in a Sunday Times sting - are among candidates for the "Worst EU Lobbying" award in 2008.
The competition - run by four pro-transparency NGOs including Corporate Europe Observatory and Friends of the Earth Europe - opened online voting on Monday (20 October) and plans to give out the satirical gongs at a ceremony in Brussels on 9 December.
PR firms G-Plus and Aspect Consulting are n...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
