NGOs put forward EU 'worst lobbying' candidates

PR spin on the Russia-Georgia war and EU official Fritz-Harald Wenig - caught selling trade secrets in a Sunday Times sting - are among candidates for the "Worst EU Lobbying" award in 2008.

The competition - run by four pro-transparency NGOs including Corporate Europe Observatory and Friends of the Earth Europe - opened online voting on Monday (20 October) and plans to give out the satirical gongs at a ceremony in Brussels on 9 December.

PR firms G-Plus and Aspect Consulting are n...