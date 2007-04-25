Ad
euobserver
British Labour MEP and former actor Michael Cashman (r) campaigning in the UK (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish homophobia reminiscent of Thatcher years, MEP says

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

British labour MEP Michael Cashman says he moved into politics after Margaret Thatcher's government in the 1980s expressed similar views on homosexuality as the current political leaders in Poland.

While enjoying equality as a gay citizen in his own country, he argues that pressure from Europe can help Polish gays and lesbians to achieve the same.

Mr Cashman heads the European Parliament's inter-party group on gay and lesbian rights, which gathers around 60 deputies from all grou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
British Labour MEP and former actor Michael Cashman (r) campaigning in the UK (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections