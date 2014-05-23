Ad
euobserver
The official result will be announced on Sunday evening (May 25) (Photo: zoetnet)

Wilders' party suffers blow, according to exit poll

by Peter Teffer, Utrecht,

The pro-European D66 and the Christian-Democrat CDA parties appear to be the winners of the elections in the Netherlands for the European Parliament. Meanwhile, Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom party (PVV) lost almost 5 percent of its votes compared to 2009, according to an exit poll by Ipsos, published on Thursday evening (May 22).

The poll has the D66 and CDA taking 15.6 percent and 15.2 percent respectively, with the Liberal VVD party of prime minister of Mark Rutte set to claim 12.3...

Dutch euroscepticism moves mainstream
