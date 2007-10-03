EU treaty talks leave several political loose ends

Although the legal experts have given their blessing to the EU's new draft treaty, there are plenty of political issues that may have to be dealt with by EU leaders when they meet later this month to sign off the document.

Topping the list is Poland's request to have a decision-blocking mechanism written into the treaty.

Other member states fear this will make using the mechanism the norm rather than the exception and are battling to keep it in a declaration, which has no legal va...