euobserver
Jaroslaw Kaczynski (l) in Brussels in his former role as Polish prime minister (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Polish opposition: EU fiscal treaty means German rule

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has said Polish leaders at last week's EU summit sold the country's sovereignty to Germany for the sake of "private interests."

Kaczynski made the accusations at a rally in Warsaw on Tuesday (13 December) that saw several thousand people turn out to mark the 30th anniversary of the imposition of martial law in Communist times.

"Herr Tusk and Sikorski: serve the Germans in Berlin, leave Poland to the Poles," one banner proclaimed. "Euro macht f...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

