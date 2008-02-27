Ad
Ireland voted no to the Nice treaty in 2001 and then voted yes the following year (Photo: EUobserver)

Dublin agrees wording for EU treaty referendum bill

by Honor Mahony,

The Irish government on Tuesday (26 February) agreed the wording for the EU treaty referendum bill, with the text especially crafted to allay fears that the country's traditional neutrality will be undermined by the new EU document.

The Irish Times reports that the wording will include a reference to the prohibition on Irish participation in an EU common defence force.

"The proposed legislation reflects principles that the Irish people hold dear and that the government views as vi...

