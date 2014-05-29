Commission rejects citizens' campaign to ban stem cell funding

The European Commission has dismissed a campaign to scrap funding for stem cell research and reproductive health services.

The demand was made by the 'One of Us' campaign, the second citizens' initiative to reach the 1 million signatures required under the Lisbon treaty.

The campaign, which has been backed by Popes Francis and Benedict, the current and former heads of the Catholic church, and backed by a number of religious organisations, sought to ban the use of EU funds for res...