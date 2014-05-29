Ad
The 'One of Us' citizens' campaign sought to end EU funding for stem cell research (Photo: BWJones)

Commission rejects citizens' campaign to ban stem cell funding

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has dismissed a campaign to scrap funding for stem cell research and reproductive health services.

The demand was made by the 'One of Us' campaign, the second citizens' initiative to reach the 1 million signatures required under the Lisbon treaty.

The campaign, which has been backed by Popes Francis and Benedict, the current and former heads of the Catholic church, and backed by a number of religious organisations, sought to ban the use of EU funds for res...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

