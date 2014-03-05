'To be or not to be' – Danes split over EU relations

'To be, or not to be . . .' is the famous line of one of William Shakespeare's most famous plays.

The double-minded theme of The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, aptly reflects the Danish people's relationship with the European Union. In 1972 a good half of them voted Denmark into the EU. In 2000 a similar proportion of citizens voted against joining the euro.

Recent events are set to remind Danes of this ambivalence.

The country’s parliament in February announced it ...