euobserver
Independence day on 17 February 2007 was celebrated by ethnic Albanian Kosovars from Pristina to New York (pictured) (Photo: angela_n)

Kosovo optimistic on EU prospects two years after independence

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, PRISTINA,

Kosovo predicts that it will be an EU member before 2020. But two years after its declaration of independence, its EU integration process is facing problems.

Asked by Austrian daily Der Standard in an interview on Tuesday (16 February) whether Kosovo will get into the EU by the end of this decade, its foreign minister, Skender Hyseni, said: "I am optimistic that we will be in before that."

Mr Hyseni forecast that the five remaining EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo - Cypr...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Independence day on 17 February 2007 was celebrated by ethnic Albanian Kosovars from Pristina to New York (pictured) (Photo: angela_n)

