Kosovo optimistic on EU prospects two years after independence

Kosovo predicts that it will be an EU member before 2020. But two years after its declaration of independence, its EU integration process is facing problems.

Asked by Austrian daily Der Standard in an interview on Tuesday (16 February) whether Kosovo will get into the EU by the end of this decade, its foreign minister, Skender Hyseni, said: "I am optimistic that we will be in before that."

Mr Hyseni forecast that the five remaining EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo - Cypr...