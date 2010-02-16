EU punishes Sri Lanka for human rights abuses

As the political situation in Sri Lanka deteriorates and accusations of human rights abuses mount, European Union member states on Monday (15 February) agreed to suspend preferential trade benefits for the island country.
The decision comes after an "exhaustive investigation" by the European Commission into the situation "which identified significant shortcomings in respect of Sri Lanka's implementation of three UN human rights conventions," the EU executive said in a statement announci...
