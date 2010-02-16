Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner de Gucht says the decision will be regulalry reviewed (Photo: European Parliament)

EU punishes Sri Lanka for human rights abuses

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the political situation in Sri Lanka deteriorates and accusations of human rights abuses mount, European Union member states on Monday (15 February) agreed to suspend preferential trade benefits for the island country.

The decision comes after an "exhaustive investigation" by the European Commission into the situation "which identified significant shortcomings in respect of Sri Lanka's implementation of three UN human rights conventions," the EU executive said in a statement announci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Trade commissioner de Gucht says the decision will be regulalry reviewed (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections