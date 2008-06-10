Ad
""I can say very clearly 'no'", says Mary Robinson (Photo: United Nations)

Former Irish leader Robinson not keen on top EU jobs

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Former Irish president and human rights activist Mary Robinson has denied any interest in occupying one of the top jobs created by the EU's Lisbon treaty, saying she would prefer to stay away from "any role of a political nature."

Provided the treaty is ratified in all member states, EU leaders will in the coming months have to decide who should be appointed to the top positions of EU president and foreign minister, as well as European Commission president.

Ms Robinson said she wa...

