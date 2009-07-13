German debate on EU decision-making powers heats up

Germany's debate on how much national say there should be over further EU integration is intensifying two weeks after the country's constitutional court handed down a significant judgement on the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

The judgement was initially greeted with relief by the pro-integration camp as it did not say the EU treaty was incompatible with the German constitution.

But the 147-page ruling, now scoured by legal and constitutional experts, is causing strong discussion in politic...