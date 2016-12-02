Ad
euobserver
Verhofstadt wants to "break the unholy alliance" between the right and left in the European Parliament (Photo: Alde/flickr)

Liberals ponder Verhofstadt's chances for parliament top post

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Warsaw,

Liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt has not decided yet to officially run for the European Parliament's presidency, but his party is pondering his chances.

The question was not on the official agenda of the Alde congress that started on Friday (2 December) in Warsaw, but one party sourced noted "the elephant in the room."

Verhofstadt himself didn't mention it openly, but in his speech to open the congress he said that he wanted to break "the unholy alliance" between the Socialists & De...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Weber calls for stability after Schulz exit
Schulz: the end of a one-man parliament
Pittella bid for EP chief threatens grand coalition
Verhofstadt wants to "break the unholy alliance" between the right and left in the European Parliament (Photo: Alde/flickr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections