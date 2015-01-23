Eurozone in suspense as Greeks head to polls

Greeks head to the polls on Sunday (25 January) in an election likely to put a far-left government in power in the country most hurt by the economic crisis and the austerity measures linked to its bailouts.

The Coalition of the Radical Left, better know as Syriza, has kept its lead in polls in the run-up to the vote, with a five point margin on the ruling party, the centre-right New Democracy.

If Syriza wins and manages to form a coalition, it would create Europe’s first far-left ...