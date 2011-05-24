UK attacks Ashton over 'ludicrous' budget proposal

The UK has publicly attacked EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton for seeking too much money and too much power for her European External Action Service (EEAS).
British junior minister David Lidington told press in Brussels on Monday (23 May) that Ashton's proposal to boost EEAS spending by almost €30 million to €490 million next year will not fly.
"I think that they have got to get real as far as the budget is concerned. This 5.8 percent that they're asking for is somewhat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.