UK attacks Ashton over 'ludicrous' budget proposal

The UK has publicly attacked EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton for seeking too much money and too much power for her European External Action Service (EEAS).

British junior minister David Lidington told press in Brussels on Monday (23 May) that Ashton's proposal to boost EEAS spending by almost €30 million to €490 million next year will not fly.

"I think that they have got to get real as far as the budget is concerned. This 5.8 percent that they're asking for is somewhat...