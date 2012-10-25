Ad
euobserver
Legislation on shadow banking tops the bill in the Commission's work programme (Photo: tpholland)

MEPs lukewarm on commission's 2013 work programme

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU executive published its legislative plans for the final 18 months of the current legislative term on Tuesday (23 October) but MEPs gave only qualified support for the paper.

Announcing the programme during a debate with MEPs, administration commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the programme is aimed at "how the EU can best contribute to what is our most pressing priority: reviving growth and jobs."

He added that: "2013 will be a decisive year for turning Europe around to face u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Commission wants more EU farm aid transparency
Budget and gender law on EU agenda This WEEK
Legislation on shadow banking tops the bill in the Commission's work programme (Photo: tpholland)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections