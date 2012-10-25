MEPs lukewarm on commission's 2013 work programme

The EU executive published its legislative plans for the final 18 months of the current legislative term on Tuesday (23 October) but MEPs gave only qualified support for the paper.
Announcing the programme during a debate with MEPs, administration commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the programme is aimed at "how the EU can best contribute to what is our most pressing priority: reviving growth and jobs."
He added that: "2013 will be a decisive year for turning Europe around to face u...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
