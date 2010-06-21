Ad
euobserver
Only a third of Europeans think lucky numbers are humbug (Photo: Koen Vereeken)

Millions of Europeans are fearful of science and still believe in lucky numbers

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In Europe, the birthplace of the Enlightenment, millions of citizens remain under the sway of superstition, with widespread beliefs in phenomena such as lucky numbers and worry that society depends too much on science and not enough on faith, anew EU survey has shown.

According to a study on public attitudes to science and technology published on Monday (21 June) of over 30,000 people from EU member states and Croatia, Iceland, Norway, Turkey and Switzerland, two out of five Europeans a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Only a third of Europeans think lucky numbers are humbug (Photo: Koen Vereeken)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections