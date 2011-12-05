Centre-left wins in Croatia, scores well in Slovenia

Elections on Sunday (4 December) brought to power a left-leaning coalition in Croatia, as predicted, but delivered a surprise result in neighbouring Slovenia, where a new centre-left party led by a businessman mayor exceeded all expectations.

In Croatia, the centre-left Kukuriku (cock-a-doodle) coalition led by Zoran Milanovic is predicted to win 78 seats in the 151-seat parliament. Named after the restaurant where the alliance was forged, but also symbolising a 'new dawn', the Kukuriku...