Europe buoyed by WTO ruling over Boeing

European policymakers have claimed victory after the World Trade Organisation ruled on the legitimacy of US subsidies given to national aircraft maker Boeing.
Brussels had argued that roughly $23 billion of US subsidies for Boeing were illegally masked as defence research.
On Wednesday (15 September), a confidential WTO panel reportedly agreed with the bloc, saying the subsidies violate WTO rules.
Reacting to the interim decision, French officials said the news swung the pen...
