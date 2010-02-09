Ad
Mr Barroso, a former PM in Portugal, said he was "humbled" by the vote (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

EU votes in new commission after long delay

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament has given the green light to the new European Commission, ending an eight month hiatus in the governance of the union at the height of the economic crisis.

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and his 26-member college received 488 votes in favour, 137 against while 72 MEPs abstained.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the parliament, and the Liberal group pledged their support for Mr Barroso and his team ahea...

