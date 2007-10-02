Quality gap in health care between east and west Europe

There is a persistent gap in the quality of health sectors between "old" EU member states and new countries in central and eastern Europe, with the best and most patient-friendly hospitals in Austria, the Netherlands and France, and the worst recorded in Latvia, Bulgaria and Poland.

A report evaluating the health services in 29 countries - the EU member states plus Switzerland and Norway - was unveiled on Monday (1 October) by the Health Consumer Powerhouse, a Brussels-based group speci...