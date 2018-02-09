Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament wants the European Investment Bank to make public a report investigating how Volkswagen Group managed to acquire an EIB loan through deception (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has asked the European Investment Bank (EIB) to publish a report about how German carmaker Volkswagen Group (VW) was able to acquire a €400m loan by deceiving the bank.

MEPs decided, by a majority of just two votes, to include the request for publication in a text on the EIB's 2016 activities, which was adopted on Thursday (8 February).

This website has asked the EIB and the EU's anti-fraud agency Olaf,...

euobserver

