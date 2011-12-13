Ad
Schulz (l), Verhofstadt (c) and Daul (r). The British rebate is a contentious topic every time the multi-annual EU budget comes up for renewal (Photo: European Parliament)

Britain's EU rebate called into question

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The largest party in the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party, has said Britain's annual rebate from the EU should be reconsidered following London's "selfish" behaviour at last week's summit.

"I believe that the British rebate should be put into question. Our taxpayers' money should be used for things other than rewarding selfish and nationalistic attitudes," said EPP leader Joseph Daul, referring to London's decision last week to block full-blown treaty change...

