Ireland is to underwrite the debts and savings accounts of its six largest lenders. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Irish bank guarantee unfair, say competitors

by Lisbeth Kirk,

The Irish government's €400 billion plan to guarantee deposits and debts of six Irish banks has prompted protests from foreign-owned banks operating in the Republic.

The UK-owned Ulster Bank Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Denmark's National Irish Bank have asked the Dublin authorities to be covered by the same guarantee, saying they will otherwise suffer a competitive disadvantage, reports the Irish Times.

"There is a clear risk that customers are going to move their money into...

