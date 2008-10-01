Irish bank guarantee unfair, say competitors

The Irish government's €400 billion plan to guarantee deposits and debts of six Irish banks has prompted protests from foreign-owned banks operating in the Republic.
The UK-owned Ulster Bank Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Denmark's National Irish Bank have asked the Dublin authorities to be covered by the same guarantee, saying they will otherwise suffer a competitive disadvantage, reports the Irish Times.
"There is a clear risk that customers are going to move their money into...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
