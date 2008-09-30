Ad
The Great Depression: crowds gather in New York outside the American Union Bank, which went out of business in 1931 (Photo: Wikipedia)

US must take responsibility for global crisis, Brussels says

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has expressed impatience with Washington over the defeat of a $700 billion bailout for Wall Street, calling on the US to "take responsibility" for the crisis. Meanwhile, fears are growing that the money central banks are pumping into markets are not putting out the financial fire.

Calling the Monday vote by the US House of Representatives a "disappointment," commission spokesperson Johannes Laitenberger in unusually strong language said on Tuesday (30 September) ...

