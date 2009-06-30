Czech presidency limps off EU stage

The Czech republic in the past six months helped to end a severe EU gas crisis and to ease Ireland's Lisbon treaty problem. But its cack-handed diplomacy and internal battles risk it going down as "the worst EU presidency in history."

With hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians and Slovaks left without heat in a freezing January, the then Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek flew to Kiev and Moscow to broker talks and negotiate the deployment of EU monitors at pumping stations.

The m...