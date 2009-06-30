Ad
euobserver
Mr Topolanek (l) at the EU-US summit in Prague (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Czech presidency limps off EU stage

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech republic in the past six months helped to end a severe EU gas crisis and to ease Ireland's Lisbon treaty problem. But its cack-handed diplomacy and internal battles risk it going down as "the worst EU presidency in history."

With hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians and Slovaks left without heat in a freezing January, the then Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek flew to Kiev and Moscow to broker talks and negotiate the deployment of EU monitors at pumping stations.

The m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Topolanek (l) at the EU-US summit in Prague (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections